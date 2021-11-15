.

WATCH! Dog carries monkey around for life! Published on: 50 minutes ago



An adorable and heartwarming video of a dog and a baby monkey clinging on its back is the cutest thing on the internet today. The video is sure to brighten up your day. The video shared by the locals of Yeleswaram in the East Godawari district shows a beautiful bonding between the dog and the monkey as the dog carries the little monkey on its back wherever it goes. The monkey was found wounded by the owner of the dog who then treated the monkey at home, paving the way for their friendship. Even the owner of the dog is awe-struck by their friendship.