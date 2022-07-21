.

Watch:Doctors remove air gun pellet from monkey's shoulder

Cherukuvada (Andhra Pradesh): An air gun pellet was removed from a monkey's shoulder through an operation on Thursday at Pravetu Veterinary Hospital in Andhra Pradesh. The monkey was injured after dogs chased it in Cherukuvada of West Godavari district. In this chase, the monkey was severely injured and was rushed to Pravetu Veterinary Hospital in Bhimavaram. While treating the monkey, Vet Saiteja noticed a bullet wound on the monkey's shoulder and immediately removed it. The police examined the air gun pellet after the video of the monkey being operated on went viral on social media. The air gun pellet is used to hunt birds and fishes in the pond.