Diesel mafia tries to run over security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Korba

An exhilarating clip of diesel thieves trying to mow down central security personnel has emerged from Chhattisgarh's Korba. The video displays guards trying to stop two jeeps carrying diesel stolen from camper vans in broad daylight. The vehicles, meanwhile, try to run over the former while passing by. After being hit with stones by the security personnel, however, the jeep returns and tries to do the same thing again. As per information, the visuals are from Gebra - an open cast coal mine in the state.