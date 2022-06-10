.

Watch: Devotee donates Rs 2.45 cr worth gold ornaments to Lord Balaji

A devotee donated over Rs 2 cr worth of gold ornaments to Lord Balaji on Thursday. Saroja Suryanarayanan from Chennai handed over the jewelry weighing 4.150 kg to TTD EO Dharmareddy. The value of the ornaments is Rs 2.45 crore, the donor said. The donor has decided to donate Rs 3.50 crore worth of land in Chennai to TTD. However, TTD told the devotee that the place would be officially taken up after being inspected by Revenue officials.