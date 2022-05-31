.

Delhi: The historic Jama Masjid in the walled city area lost the finial of its main dome and witnessed some stones getting loose and falling overhead following a heavy downpour on Monday evening. Jama Masjid Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari said that two people were injured by the stones which fell from the minarets and other parts of the mosque. Bukhari said, "The Kalas (finial) of the main dome fell off. It needs urgent repair to prevent further damage. Some stones of the mosque structure also loosened and fell off. I will write to the Prime Minister for immediate repair of the mosque by roping in the Archaeological Survey of India." Delhi Waqf Board officials said a team was sent to Jama Masjid for inspection and assessment of the damage. "The finial weighs around 300 Kgs. It's a difficult task to fix it back and undertake the repairs. We will take a decision after the damage is fully assessed," said a Waqf Board official. In June last year also, some stone pieces from the southern minaret of Jama Masjid had fallen after a storm. In 2020 too, the mosque had suffered damage due to tremors in the city. A few pieces of stones had fallen off from minaret near gate number 3 of the mosque premises, its caretakers said.