The festival of Navratri is going to start on September 26. A video of people playing Garba in a swimming pool has gone viral on social media. In the video, dancers were seen playing Garba inside the pool in traditional costumes. All were seen grooving to the chartbuster Chogada. The video is said to be from Rajasthan's Udaipur.