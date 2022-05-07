.

A few fishermen were shocked to see a crocodile land in their nets recently. The incident took place in Telangana's Ibrahimpatnam area. When one of the fishermen cast his net in the nearby pond, he had not imagined what it would fetch. He was happy for a moment when the net seemed heavy as he pulled it out. To his utter shock, however, the man found a crocodile swirling in the fishnet. The fishermen, somehow, managed to put the crocodile back into the pond.