Published on: 57 minutes ago

A video of a scuffle between two groups of girls near Hislop College in the Civil Lines area of ​​Nagpur, Maharashtra has gone viral on social media. A quarrel broke out suddenly between seven girls standing on the road near the college. They are seen fighting among themselves, pulling each other's hair on the street. The video was shot by a motorist who was passing by. Sitambardi police took note of it as the viral video surfaced on social media. Police are looking for information regarding the incident and so far no one has come forward to register a complaint. A police probe is underway.