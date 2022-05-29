.

Cobra jawans match dancing steps with villagers in Sukma, Chattisgarh Published on: 2 hours ago

Jawans of the 206 Cobra Battalion shared a light moment with villagers at the Minpa village in Sukma district. The jawans were invited to a wedding ceremony in the village by tribals on Thursday. The soldiers were seen merrily matching dancing steps with the villagers. Deputy Commandants of Cobra Battalion Saurav Yadav and Prashant Rai said that "the villagers meet us with great confidence and happiness. They invited us to a wedding." The video has gone viral on social media.