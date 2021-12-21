.

Watch: Christmas tree arrives at Kremlin square! Published on: 20 minutes ago



Moscow: Russia's main Christmas tree was delivered to the Kremlin's Cathedral Square in the run-up to the country's New Year celebrations. A 90-year-old spruce felled in Shchyolkovo was been selected to be Russia's main Christmas tree. Every year, a tree is selected among dozens of spruces to adorn Sobornaya Square in the Kremlin, in Russia's capital. With a height of 28 metres (92 ft) and stem diameter of 56 centimetres (1,8 ft), the spruce, cut in one of the region's forested areas, outclassed 37 other candidates.