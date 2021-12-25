.

WATCH: Ramakrishna Mission rings in Xmas in West Bengal



Belur Math, the headquarters of the Ramakrishna Mission in Kolkata, was lit up on Christmas eve on December 25. A picture of Jesus is placed in the temple of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahansa. Later the Bible is read in English and Bengali. Cakes, fruits and candies are also placed in front of the picture of Jesus. The worship of Jesus begins after the evening prayer. Ramakrishna monasteries around the world organise prayers and Bible reading programmes on the occasion of Christmas.