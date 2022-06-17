.

Watch: Chhatarpur man chops off cook's finger for denying to prepare food Published on: 3 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

A man chopped off a cook's finger in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh for allegedly denying to cook food for the family's marriage ceremony on Thursday. The incident took place at Andhiyari Bari village of Lavkushnagar police station area. The victim identified as Ramdas Kushwaha, who runs a catering business refused to prepare food for the marriage ceremony to be held at the house of accused Raja Kushwaha citing his busy work. This annoyed the accused and he started beating him up with a rod and even chopping off his finger. He didn't even heed to the requests of the cook's wife and workers. Later, the victim was rushed to the government hospital for treatment. Police have started an investigation.