Patna woman seen falling down open manhole in viral video, rescued it time Published on: 1 hours ago

In the video from Patna, the woman is seen walking behind an autorickshaw while talking on the phone. As the vehicle leaves, she steps forward, not noticing that the cover of the manhole there had been removed. Moments later, she falls down the hole, alarming those around her. The incident happened in Malia Mahadev Jalla Road under Ward-56. Following the incident, the locals rushed to pull her out of it. The locals alleged that this is a case of sheer negligence by the Municipal Corporation. The entire incident was captured on CCTV and the video has gone viral.