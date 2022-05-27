.

Watch: CCTV footage shows KSRTC bus stolen from Aluva bus stand

Ernakulam (Kerala): A Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus which was scheduled to run from Aluva to Kozhikode was stolen from the Aluva bus stand on Thursday. According to Kerala police, it is said that a man who is suspected to be mentally deranged was arrested. The man disguised as a mechanic at the bus stand had stolen the bus. While the employees at the bus stand thought the mechanic drove the bus for a check. Police have registered a case and an investigation is underway.