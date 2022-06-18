.

Watch: CCTV footage of a boy smashing windshield of 36 vehicles in Gumla

Gumla (Jharkhand): An incident that shook the residents of the Jharkhand and fear looming in Gumla on Friday. After an incident of a large number of parked cars, glasses were found smashed and stones pelted in houses. When people woke up in the morning, they found their vehicle's glass shattered and the verandah of their house consisted of stones. After the residents of the area saw all their belongings safe they heaved a sigh of relief. After this incident, the locals informed the police of stone-pelting and smashed car glasses. After thoroughly scrutinizing the CCTV footage, SDPO Manish Chandra Lal said that on an intervening night at around 2 am, a minor boy was spotted throwing stones at the vehicles and the houses. The police after a thorough investigation found that a 12-year-old boy, a resident of the Lifts Bagan area has committed this act. SDPO met with his parents who confirmed that the boy is mentally unstable. He has earlier been taken to Ranchi for treatment. Right now his mental condition is not been well for the past few weeks.