Watch: CCTV captures thief stealing 50 kg lemons worth Rs 20,000 Published on: 51 minutes ago

A CCTV camera has captured a lemon-thief red-handed as he puts a carton with lemons in his e-autorickshaw. The incident came to light from the Muhana Mandi area where a wholesale trader of vegetables named Deepak was robbed of around 50 kgs of lemons worth Rs. 20,000 over two robberies in the last one week. The thief committed the crime for the second time on Thursday after his first successful robbery was executed over a week ago. The trader realized there has been a robbery only after he found two cartons of lemons missing, and scanned the CCTV camera to check where they went. He thereafter lodged a complaint at the Muhana Police station here. Police Officer Lakhan Singh said after registering a case on the matter, the officials have initiated a search for the lemon thief captured in the CCTV footage.