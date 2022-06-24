.

Watch: Car parking dispute leads to firing in Indore

Gunshots were fired in the air after an altercation broke out between a couple and two youths in Indore of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. Amitabh Sirsaya, a resident of the Gwaltoli area in Indore, objected to the parking of a car in front of their house. After an argument, Sirsaya picked up a stick and started hitting the person sitting inside the car. In the video, he even beat up the youth standing near the car. One of the women near them threw a bucket at the youth. One of the youths sitting inside the car alighted from the vehicle and fired two shots at the couple. Sirsaya took the CCTV footage installed near his house and handed it over to the police. The Madhya Pradesh police started investigating based on the CCTV footage.