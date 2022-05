.

Calf suckles a dog, video goes viral Published on: 59 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

A video of a calf suckling a dog is going viral on social media. The visuals are from the Kunduru village in the Tumakuru district in Karnataka. As informed by the villagers, the calf is sucking the dog everyday for the past week. Interestingly, the mother of the calf is alive and fit to feed it. Yet the calf prefers to be fed by the dog. This unique display of motherhood has surprised the villagers.