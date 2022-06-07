.

Caught on cam: Bus rams into van in Tamil Nadu

A bas rammed into a van in Dindigul-Wattalakundu road in Tamil Nadu after the van driver took a sharp right turn without noticing the incoming vehicle. The van driver has been identified as Annamalai, a resident of the Sithayankottai area of Attur, Dindigul district. He was going with his relatives in his Omni van from Sithayankottai to Adi Lakshmipuram for a family occasion. While approaching Dindigul-Wattalakundu road, Annamalai immediately turned the vehicle and drove to the other side of the road when a private bus going to Dindigul from Ayyampalayam collided with it. Those in the van, fortunately, survived with minor injuries while the bus windscreen was completely smashed. A few parked motorcycles were also damaged in the accident.