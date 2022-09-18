.

Watch: Bull strikes down family of three in Gujarat

Sabarkantha: Alarming visuals of a bull striking down a family on a motorcycle have emerged from Gujarat's Himmatnagar, located in the Sabarkantha district of the state. A CCTV image of the incident shows two bulls standing in the middle of the road as cars pass by. The family of three including a baby is seen appearing in the frame alongside a four-wheeler, which abruptly stops in front of the bulls. Startled by this, one among the latter tries to move away but collides and falls on the family. The family is trampled by the bull as it tries to stand up and run away. Fortunately, the family did not receive any grievous injuries in the incident.