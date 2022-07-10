.

Watch: Building collapses in Chopal due to heavy rain

Shimla(Himachal Pradesh): A four-storeyed commercial building with two banks, Dhaba, and a beer bar collapsed in the Chopal area of the Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday. However, no casualty was reported in the incident. A major tragedy was averted as people sitting in the bar heard the cracking sounds of the building and immediately informed the people around. Within minutes of alerting, all the customers rushed out of the building. There were around 30-35 persons in the building when the foundation started caving in. Due to heavy rains, incidents of floods, and landslides are taking place in many places in the region every other day.