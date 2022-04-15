.

Watch: Buffaloes having gala time despite scorching heat Published on: 31 minutes ago

Since many states in India are experiencing heatwaves, people are finding ways to keep themselves as well as domesticated animals safe from the scorching heat. With regard to the same, the Central Institute for Research on Buffaloes has made an initiative to keep the buffaloes cool during the summer this year. A swimming pool with sprinklers on one side has been set up for the cattle. Due to the color of their skin, their body absorbs more heat in the summer season, which hinders their ability to produce milk and increases their risk of having a heat stroke. Therefore, to avoid this, buffaloes here are given baths 3-to 4 times a day, to let their body to cool down.