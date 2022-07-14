.

Watch: BSF personnel save man from drowning in Mendaki river Published on: 49 minutes ago

Kanker(Chhattisgarh): Border Security Force personnel won the hearts of the villagers by saving the life of a person drowning in the Mendaki river on Wednesday. Every year at the onset of monsoon, the river starts to swell. Ajab Singh, a resident of village Bade Jaitpur, went fishing in the Mendaki river. However, due to heavy rainfall, he lost control and suddenly got swept away by the strong current. He somehow held on to the bridge for his life. The nearby villagers who saw him on the verge of getting washed away sought help from the BSF personnel at the COB (Composite Operating Base) nearby. The soldiers immediately rushed to the spot and rescued him.