Watch: Brawl between traffic constable and car driver

A scuffle broke out between a traffic constable and a car driver on Monday. The constable tried to stop the speeding car. Suddenly, the enraged driver started assaulting the constable. The driver of the car was identified as Santosh from Gunupudi in Bhimavaram. He has been arrested and a case was lodged against him. The video went viral on social media.