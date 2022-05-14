.

Watch: Chitrakot Waterfalls forms backdrop for Bollywood web series

A Bollywood web series is being shot in Chhatisgarh's Bastar. The shooting of the series is going on in Chitrakot Waterfalls which is also called Mini Niagara of the country. The beauty of Chitrakot Waterfalls is magnificent, crew members said. Well-known actors like Paresh Rawal's son Aditya Rawal, Nakul Roshan, and Ashish Vidyarthi are acting in this series. It is titled 'R or Paar'. The shooting went on for three days amid tight security arrangements made by the Chitrakot administration.