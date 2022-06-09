.

Police in the Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh have been accused of brutally assaulting a youth and accepting a bribe from his parents to let him go. The victim, according to the police, was accused of posting obscene things on Instagram by making a fake ID of a young woman. On the basis of her complaint, the accused Shubham Sisodia Sansi was arrested and brought to the Boda police station. He alleged that he was ruthlessly beaten up by the cops to the that his eardrum burst. When his family came to know about it, they reached the Boda police station. After a lot of pleading Sisodia's mother, she claimed, offered Rs 50,000 to a police officer to let her son go. After allegedly paying the money, Sisodia was released from the police station. He also alleged that he was threatened not to mention the assault to anyone. However, he went ahead and complained to SP Pradeep Sharma about it. Sharma then suspended five police personnel. Investigation into the entire incident is going on.