.

Watch: Bloodied fight in Vadodara's SSG Hospital goes viral Published on: 1 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

In a scuffle that broke out outside the emergency department of SSG Hospital in Vadodara on Sunday, two people were severely injured with a significant amount of blood loss. The fight was reportedly triggered after a patient who had gone to the hospital for treatment was attacked by two men. It soon escalated into an extremely violent fight with the clothes of two of the three men soaked in blood. The security staff at the SSG Hospital intervened to pacify the situation, though the victim was left severely injured after the fight. One of the family members of the victim has alleged that it was their neighbors that attacked the man and that they have been harassing him for a long time. No police complaint has been lodged in this case so far. But the Vadodara police team had reached the hospital to investigate the matter.