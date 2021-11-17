.

24-year-old biker dies on spot after ramming into parked car



Freak Accident: Disturbing visuals of a 24-year-old man riding pillion losing his life after the bike he was riding pillion hit the open door of the vehicle which was parked on the side of a road. The bike was, however, riding in the wrong direction. The incident took place at Pimpri-Chinchwad in Maharashtra. The deceased was riding the bike with another man when a man in the parked car suddenly opened the door. The deceased was crushed under the truck following which he died on the spot. Police have registered a case against the truck driver, car driver and two-wheeler driver.