.

Watch in slow motion: Bihar thief snatches phone from rail passenger while hanging from bridge Published on: 1 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Katihar: The jaw-dropping clip of a phone snatching incident has emerged from Bihar's Katihar district. The Katihar-Patna Intercity Express is seen speeding on a bridge along the Ganges, with two passengers near a compartment door recording the river on their phone. In a glimpse, however, a miscreant hanging from one of the levers of the bridge is seen swooping in and snatching away the phone from its owner's hands. The baffled young man first takes a few seconds to digest what just happened, before taking to his fellow passenger for a clarification. The crime, as per information, took place in the railway section between Katihar and Barauni.