Watch: Bhopal lawyers' protests against injustice go violent Published on: 56 minutes ago

Some miscreants had attacked a Bhopal lawyer with a knife last Friday. Staging a protest against the incident on Tuesday afternoon, the lawyers poured out onto the streets in front of the court and blocked the vehicular traffic. They were demanding the immediate arrest of the culprits. Protesting lawyers also assaulted motorists and commuters.