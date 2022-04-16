.

Watch: Sleuth of bears play in water to escape soaring mercury

With the sky in Chhattisgarh blazing fire, wild animals are seeking escape from the soaring temperatures through water bodies in the forests. Two such female bears were captured playing with two young bears in a water tank in the Oxivan animal park, adjacent to the Kanker district in Chhattisgarh. The video shows the four relieving in the water amid the scorching sun that is breaking the previous temperature records. The animals joyfully playing in the water have won the hearts of many netizens while the video is going viral.