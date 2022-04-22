.

Watch: Landslide blocks roads on Badrinath Highway in Chamoli, traffic stuck for hrs Published on: 2 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

The Badrinath National Highway-7 near Baldauda bridge has been blocked because of a landslide on Thursday, leading to a traffic jam on the Highway. Though the Highway authorities have started working on clearing the blockage, the people stuck in the traffic jam for hours are facing issues. The blockages due to landslides have become quite common in the hilly areas around Uttarakhand these days. More people are expected to flood the roads of Badrinath by next month as the doors of the Badrinath temple are to be opened for common devotees from May 8. The frequent blocking of the roads because of the soil debris is therefore being speculated to be a possible problem.