Watch: Badagas Day Festival celebrated in Tamil Nadu's Kotagiri Published on: 2 hours ago

The Purangkadu Welfare Society in the Nattakal area here celebrated the Badagas Day Festival in the Nilgiris District on Sunday. The Badaga community is the largest indigenous community in the Nilgiris, while the festival constitutes an important part of their culture here. Poeple from the community clad in white clothes were seen celebrating the festival with traditional folk dances and music.