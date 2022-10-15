.

Watch: Adorable baby elephants fight with elder tusker draws eyeballs

A video of a cute play fight between a few baby elephants and an elder tusker has surfaced on social media. The video was posted on Thursday by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust on Instagram. It is a Kenya-based organization that rescues and rehabilitates orphaned elephants in the region. While sharing the post, the organization wrote, "Roho is the crowned king of the Nursery! (Really, he's just the oldest bull in the herd, but we like to add a little pomp and circumstance.) Befitting his royal status, he just sits in his kingdom and waits for his courtesans to come to play with him." "Here, he is joined by Esoit and Taabu. Although they are quite a bit smaller than Roho, they share his love of wrestling. It makes us so proud to see how Roho gently plays with them, sitting back and encouraging them to test their strength, where he could easily dominate the both. Our little king is turning into a mature, kind bull," it added.