.

Watch: Avalanche hits catchment of Chorabari Glacier in Kedarnath Dham Published on: 1 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

An avalanche hit the catchment of Chorabari glacier in the Kedarnath Dham at around 6.30 pm on Friday. Although no damage has been reported so far because of the calamity, the administration is keeping an eye on the possible repercussions of the calamity. The Chorabari Glacier is situated at a distance of about 5 km from the Kedarnath temple. A video of the avalanche shot from a distance is doing rounds on social media.