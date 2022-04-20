.

Published on: 1 hours ago

Aligarh(Uttar Pradesh): Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) student Muhammad Farid recited Hanuman Chalisa and Gayatri Mantra while fasting saying that it is meant to convey the message of brotherhood and to remove the hatred being spread in the country. The prevailing conditions across the country are brewing hatred. Threats of forcibly reciting Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosques were made by top-level ministers. The controversy over loudspeakers has been escalating across the country for the past few days. Probably, to calm down things, Muhammad Farid recited Hanuman Chalisa and Gayatri Mantra while fasting and said, "when I was young I heard them in railway stations and temples of the neighborhood and recited them." Speaking on the ongoing situations in different states, the AMU graduate student says that Muslims have no problem with reciting Hanuman Chalisa by installing loudspeakers anywhere in the country except in the mosques.