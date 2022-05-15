.

Published on: 19 minutes ago

In a barbaric incident in UP's Ambedkar Nagar, an ambulance ran over three people, leaving them severely injured on the street thereafter. A CCTV footage of this incident that occurred last month on April 13, exposed the audacious insensitivity of the hospital as well as the police administration. The video shows the ambulance dragging one of the victims' injured bodies and leaving without any heed to the injured. Some locals can then be seen getting the rest of the two bodies in one place. The locals then reportedly shifted the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment. After the video of the incident went viral, SP Alok Priyadarshi directed CO City to investigate the matter.