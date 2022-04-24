.

Watch: Soldiers removing snow ahead of Hemkund Sahib opening on May 22 Published on: 2 hours ago

Chamoli: The doors of Hemkund Sahib, a holy shrine for Sikhs, will be opened on May 22, at 10:30 am. Ahead of the auspicious occasion, work is in full swing to clear up snow on the Aastha Path, the pathway leading up to the holy shrine, ahead of the village of Ghangaria. Clips surfacing from the area display soldiers steadily progressing in their task to open up the path for tourists. 40 soldiers are currently employed to conduct the task.