Watch: Adorable baby elephant on an adventure in Kaziranga National Park Published on: 28 minutes ago |

The Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve recently shared on their Twitter handle, an adorable video of a baby elephant, venturing in the swamps with its mother and the herd. The video made netizens go "Awwww". The baby can be seen being fed by the mother. The video was shot by a tour guide, Bitupan Kolong. Since the surrounding is new, the calf (baby elephant) is a little scared and wishes to stay as close to its mother as possible. The baby can also be seen trying to step into the pond, standing underneath its mother, while she drinks water.