Watch: Actor Raza Murad's poetic reply to loudspeaker politics Published on: 6 minutes ago

Thane (Maharashtra): Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray's stance against the use of loudspeakers by mosques and his remarks about playing Hanuman Chalisa have turned into a major controversy. Reacting to it, actor Raza Murad while attending an Iftar party organised by RPI district working president, Bharat Sonawane at Suchak Naka in Kalyan East on Saturday recited Urdu Shayari. Speaking on the ongoing row over loudspeakers, Murad said that the Iftar party organized by non-Muslim brothers was a perfect answer to it. "Brothers from every community including Muslims participated in this event. Such programmes are a great example of communal harmony. We will celebrate Diwali, Holi as they have organised Iftar party for us and this speaks of our national unity," he said and then recited an Urdu poetic verse.