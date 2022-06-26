.

Watch: A young man rescued from a well in Rajkot

A youth fell into a well near the Mary Gold Apartments in the Railnagar area of ​​Rajkot city in Gujarat on Saturday. After noticing him, a railway employee tried to pull him out with a wire but failed. Then the fire brigade was called in and the youth was rescued within 20 minutes. When asked how he fell into the well, the 25-year-old youth said that he felt dizzy and fell into the well. However, locals said that they have seen the youth jumping into the well following which he was handed over to police. An investigation has started to determine whether he was trying to end his life by suicide.