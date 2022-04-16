.

A woman wearing a mask was seen bashing up a two-wheeler rider on the middle of the road in Jabalpur. You might be surprised why he was being beaten up and start guessing reasons for her act. You assume that she might be his friend, who turned a foe, for reasons best known to them only. Hold on, you are wrong, she is a rider, and she is hitting the man with her chappal, as he had hit her bike when she was attending to a call over the phone on the roadside. The video went viral on social media. However, commuters and motorists have become mute spectators when she is venting her ire at the motorist.