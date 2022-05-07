.

Watch: A Royal Bengal Tigress playing with her newly-born cubs Published on: 1 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

A video of four newly-born Royal Bengal Tiger cubs at Bengal Safari Park in Siliguri was released on Saturday. Five cubs were born to Tigress Sheela on March 14. One of the cubs died due to malnutrition. Following this, the Bengal Safari Park authorities took extra care of the remaining four. The video shows four cubs playing with mother Sheela and looking healthy. According to the park authorities, those cubs are not being brought before the tourists for two more months. The picture of the cubs playing with their mother has caught netizens' attention and is said to be the center of attraction at the park in the days to come. Sheela, the mother tigress, is the only tigress in the park.