Watch: Horse falls into open drainage, rescued by officials Published on: 26 minutes ago

A horse galloping at a high speed on the road of Jabalpur suddenly fell into an open drain near Naudra Bridge. The unfortunate incident happened on Wednesday at 10.30 pm. when the horse and its owner were returning from a wedding event. The people present at the spot rushed for help. The drain was deep and had no other passage. Locals informed the Municipal Corporation in Jabalpur after which, with lots of effort and with the help of a JCB machine, the horse and its owner were rescued.