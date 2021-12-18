.

WATCH: A grandeur naming ceremony of a calf



Celebrations on the naming ceremony of a human baby are common but what makes the heads turn is celebrating the naming ceremony of a calf. A transwoman and her husband in Khandwa celebrated the naming ceremony of a calf born out of an adopted cow in a grand manner. The woman, Sitarajan and her husband organized the special event on the sixth day of the birth of the calf as she says that she won't be able to have children of their own. The calf meanwhile has been named Jamuna.