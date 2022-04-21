.

A 14-foot-long King Cobra is seen swallowing a 9-foot python in Pilya of Aladangady village in Belthanagady taluk in Karnataka. The video was shot by locals on mobile phones. After trying hard, King Cobra couldn't swallow the python and eventually threw it out. After this incident, locals informed Venur Sub-Urban Forest Officer Suresh Gowda. Later, snake catcher Ashok caught the King cobra and left it safely in the forest area.