Walking with 150 Kg weight on his head is a cakewalk for this 'Warangal Baahubali' Published on: 48 minutes ago

Naravat Anil (27), locally known as 'Baahubali', hails from Chandru Thanda, a suburb of Thimmaraini Pahad village in Chennaraopet mandal of Warangal district. He carries three bags of urea weighing 50 kg each with ease. Recently, local farmers took a video while he was carrying bags on his head in the field. The video went viral on social media. Since then netizens started posting comments on social media saying 'Baahubali' of Chennaraopet mandal. When Anil was asked about this, he said, "I was habituated to carrying heavy weights. I exercise every day with self-made equipment and he wanted to become a boxer."