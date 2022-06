.

Published on: 50 minutes ago

Cruise ship Empress has offered a three-night trip from Vizag to Chennai and Puducherry that begins on June 8, 15 and 22. According to the cruise liner team, it will be an unforgettable holiday experience. The facilities on board include a food court, starlight restaurant, swimming pool, fitness center, lounges, gyms, swimming pools, 24-hour supermarket, and much more.