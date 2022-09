.

Virat Kohli to open restaurant in Kishore Kumar's Bungalow in Mumbai Published on: 4 hours ago

Cricketer Virat Kohli has taken a portion of legendary singer Kishore Kumar's bungalow, Gouri Kunj in Juhu. The former Indian captain will be opening a restaurant on the property. Confirming the news, Kishore Kumar's son Amit said that the property has been leased for five years. According to sources, the restaurant is almost set to come up soon.