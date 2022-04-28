.

Viral: Youth sits atop moving car, waves hands, poses for pics on Delhi-Meerut Expressway Published on: 23 minutes ago

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: A video made by a youth on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway is going viral on social media. The young man, in the clip, is seen waving hands while sitting atop a moving car. Ghaziabad Traffic Police subsequently took cognizance of the event on Twitter. A similar incident had occurred a few months ago in Noida, with a group of boys seen hanging from a car's window and performing stunts.